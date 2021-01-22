Arts & Entertainment

Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19, forcing cancellation of upcoming comedy shows

In this July 18, 2015 file photo, comedian Dave Chappelle speaks at the RUSH Philanthropic Arts Foundation's Art for Life Benefit in New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Dave Chappelle tested positive for the coronavirus just before his comedy show scheduled for Thursday, forcing his upcoming appearances to be canceled, a spokeswoman said.

Chappelle was expected to perform Thursday through Sunday at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas. Those shows have been canceled and Chappelle is quarantining, his representative Carla Sims said in a statement. The comedian is asymptomatic.

Chappelle had been performing socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June, and moved his shows to Austin during the winter, Sims said. Rapid testing for the audience and daily tests for Chappelle and his team were implemented.

Comedian Joe Rogan was scheduled to perform at the shows Friday and Saturday. He apologized on Instagram to followers for the canceled shows, saying they'd be rescheduled. A post earlier this week showed Rogan at Stubb's with Chappelle and other stars including Donnell Rawlings, Ron White and Elon Musk.

Refunds will be available for ticketholders at their point of purchase.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthealthcelebritycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wait times at Dodger Stadium vaccination site reach 5 hours
This sticker on your mask would detect COVID exposure
Biden calls vaccine rollout a 'dismal failure' so far
Expert answers your EDD, unemployment questions
Two $600K Powerball tickets sold in SoCal
SoCal family struggles to find mortuary after dad dies from COVID
LA Muslim leader applauds reversal of Trump travel ban
Show More
Riverside allots $1 million a year to Cheech Marin art museum
Vaccine eligibility in Ventura County limited by low supply
103-year-old Black woman recalls not being able to vote, now Kamala's her VP
OC students' art captures life in the time of COVID-19
LA will finish vaccinations for every skilled nursing facility resident by Friday
More TOP STORIES News