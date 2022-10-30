SoCal Marine veteran and double amputee says service dog helped him live life again

"He was very intuitive into what I was going through," said Davey Lind.

Though his life was turned upside down during his time in the Marines, Davey Lind has found a true source of physical and emotional support - and it happens to have four legs.

"In the first six months that I had him, I could count on one hand the number of hours we were apart," said Lind of his beloved service dog.

Lind, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, lost both of his legs in Iraq in 2007 when the convoy he was in struck a roadside bomb.

He's had a service dog at his side for close to 15 years, providing a critical source of support for the double-amputee.

"He was very intuitive into what I was going through, so if I was having a bad day, he'd just come up, and you know, put his head in my lap," said Lind.

As much of a toll as losing his mobility took on him, Lind said losing his way of life was perhaps even more difficult.

"I have millions of dollars of equipment that I'm essentially in charge of and just a great, cohesive, battle-ready fighting unit to then be injured, be completely alone, I'm reliable on nurses and family members in the hospital, I can't even get to the bathroom," said Lind. "And that part of pulling you away from what you had, with the memories of what I was just in, it was, at times, overwhelming."

Lind said the group Semper Fi & America's Fund, which helps critically wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans, was an important resource in helping him cope with that loneliness.

His first service dog's name was Zeus. He died after they had spent about nine years together.

"The next three weeks were the worst," said Lind of Zeus' death. "I didn't know I could cry that much, heartbreaking, couldn't sleep, my whole day had changed."

Then, Murphy came into his life and they've been together for five years now.

Lind said he doesn't exactly see a day in which he won't need a service animal - and said it's their unconditional love and attention that makes life better.