Pennsylvania 9-year-old becomes one of youngest high school graduates ever

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania -- David Balogun isn't your average 9-year-old. He recently graduated from high school and now he's taking online classes at Bucks County Community College.

Balogun said it's been an easy transition from high school, and his teachers acknowledge he isn't like most college kids.

"They're able to adapt cause I'm 9, so if I write a little different cause I'm not going to write like a 25-year-old," said Balogun.

He may be a kid with many accomplishments, however, he has big goals for himself.

"Right now, we're looking at going to universities or Ivy League universities. I'm looking into studying astrophysics, chemistry, artificial intelligence and engineering," Balogun said.

His parents are extremely proud.

"He's the powerhouse. I'm just the coach directing and leading, giving him the chance to dream with no limits," said Balogun's parents, Henry and Ronya.

Balogun is currently enrolled in two classes at the community college and he's already completed three.

As far as what's next, he has most of it laid out.

"Now that I've graduated, I told my mom the next thing I'm going to do is get my doctorate degree at 13. My mom said work hard and I'll support you," he said.