Eyewitness News anchor David Ono honored with LA Press Club's lifetime-achievement award

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 1:17AM
ABC7 anchor David Ono was honored this weekend with a lifetime achievement award from the Los Angeles Press Club.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- ABC7 anchor David Ono was honored this weekend with a lifetime achievement award from the Los Angeles Press Club.

Ono has been covering major local and world news events for Eyewitness News since 1996.

ABC7 President and General Manager Chery Fair presented the Press Club award to him.

For more on David's background and the stories he has covered please see his bio page here.

The Joseph M. Quinn Memorial Award for Journalistic Achievement and Distinction is the Press Club's highest honor. Past honorees have included Dan Rather and Walter Cronkite, as well as ABC7's Marc Brown.

