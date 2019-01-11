Davis police officer, 22, shot and killed; suspect found dead after standoff

Davis Police Department officials say 22-year-old Officer Natalie Corona was shot after responding to a traffic accident in the community west of Sacramento. (Davis Police Department)

By Amy Hollyfield
DAVIS, Calif. --
A 22-year old Davis police officer was shot and killed as she responded to a traffic accident late Thursday night. The suspected gunman has taken his own life, according to police.

Just before midnight, Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel announced 22-year-old Officer Natalie Corona passed away after being taken to the hospital. Corona was shot when she responded to a three-car crash near 5th and D streets. It's unknown if the suspect was involved in the crash.

Later, officers surrounded a nearby home. They sent in a robot and also exploded what appeared to be flash-bang grenades. Just before 1:30 a.m., police announced the suspect was found dead with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect was described as a white male in his 20s.

Officer Corona started her career at the Davis Police Department in 2016 as a community service officer. She had just completed the Sacramento's police academy last July. According to the Williams Pioneer Review, She was sworn in as a Davis police officer on August 2.

Officer Corona had just got out of the department's field training program just before Christmas and had only been on the streets for a couple of weeks.

"She was a rising star within the department. And, I've known her for a couple of years. And, she started as a part-time employee volunteer. And, I can tell you that I haven't seen anybody work harder in a part-time capacity and be more motivated to be a police officer than Natalie," said Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel.

Officer Corona is survived by her parents. Her father is a 26 year veteran of the Colusa County Sheriff's Office. He was just sworn in as Colusa County District 1 Supervisor on Monday.
