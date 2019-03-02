2 day care workers charged after video shows 3-year-old girl thrown across room in St. Louis

EMBED <>More Videos

Charges have been filed against two Missouri day care center workers after surveillance video showing a 3-year-old girl being thrown against a cabinet went viral.

ST. LOUIS -- Charges have been filed against two Missouri day care center workers after surveillance video showing a 3-year-old girl being thrown against a cabinet went viral.

The woman accused of throwing the girl, 27-year-old Wilma Brown, was charged with felony child abuse on Thursday in St. Louis County. Relatives said the girl sustained a head gash that required seven stiches during the incident on Feb. 1 at Brighter Day Care and Preschool.

VIDEO: 3-year-old girl thrown across room by St. Louis day care employee
EMBED More News Videos

Relatives of a 3-year-old girl injured at a day care center say they were initially told she was hurt in a fall, but surveillance video showed otherwise.


The girl's family said they were initially told the girl fell, but five days later watched surveillance video with the center's director that showed a worker throwing the child into a cabinet.

A warrant has been issued for Brown's arrest. Brown doesn't have a publicly listed telephone number and couldn't be reached for comment by The Associated Press.

Prosecutors also charged 22-year-old Ariana Silver for a separate incident on Feb. 27 that was also allegedly captured by surveillance video. Charging documents allege Silver squeezed a 4-year-old girl's arm and punctured her skin, and then carried the girl by her foot.

Silver is jailed on $50,000 bond. Jail records don't show whether she has an attorney, and she doesn't have a publicly listed home phone number.

Relatives of a 3-year-old Missouri girl injured at a day care center say they were initially told she was hurt in a fall, but surveillance video shows a woman throwing the girl against a cabinet. (Feb. 28)
Both women have been fired, according to Timothy Smith, an attorney for the day care center.

Smith said the center is cooperating with investigators and "has provided exemplary, high quality educational and child care services to thousands of children and their families for more than a decade." The attorney said teachers and staff are properly trained, and the center works to provide a safe environment.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
missouriday careassaultchildren injuriesus worldcaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
VIDEO: 3-year-old girl thrown across room by day care worker
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Alleged DUI crash into Newhall restaurant
Stolen-vehicle suspect in truck leads CHP on chase in LA
VIDEO: Man tased in confrontation with Fullerton police before his death
Pasadena school lockdown lifted after stabbing
SoCal storm: Rain to begin Friday night
VIDEO: Incredible 360 perspective of surfer wiping out off Mexican coast
Experts advise reducing smartphone usage for better health
Show More
Hollywood Walk of Fame or Shame?
MLK High School students honor vets during remembrance program
University of La Verne cancels class amid violent threats against students
Maná to rock Forum with 'Rayando El Sol Tour 2019'
Man shot to death outside Bank of America in Paramount
More TOP STORIES News