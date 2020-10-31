In The Community

Pacoima City Hall honors those who've passed from COVID-19 for Dia de los Muertos

This year at Pacoima City Hall, Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez's office is honoring those who have passed on from COVID-19.
PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dia de los Muertos has been a tradition to honor those who have passed away. This year at Pacoima City Hall, Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez's office is honoring those who have passed on from COVID-19.

"We've created a giant altar, using the front of the face of the building of Pacoima City Hall and turning it as in creating an outdoor altar for everyone to enjoy while they're passing by on Van Nuys Boulevard or walking on the sidewalk," said L.A. City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez.

The altars have many of the traditional items like marigolds and other paper flowers, skeletons and of course the photos of those who have passed away.Everything will be completely set up starting Sunday, Nov. 1st and will be up until Nov.15th.

"These cultural programming efforts are a way for us to stay connected during times when we have been physically separated. And I think this this is a moment to help honor that," Rodriguez said.

There is still time to have a photo of a loved one who has passed hung up at Pacoima City Hall.

Send an email to councilmember.rodriguez@lacity.org.

