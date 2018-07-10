DCFS employee charged with possessing over 600 images of child porn

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 54-year-old man employed with the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography online, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Carlos Enrique Castillo, a resident of Los Angeles, faces five felony counts of sending and receiving obscene matter into the state for sale/etc. and one felony count of possession of over 600 images of child or youth pornography, according to the criminal complaint.

Castillo was arraigned Tuesday and pleaded not guilty, the district attorney's office said.

Castillo is an employee of the DCFS and is accused of sending files containing child pornography via the internet with his personal computer from October 2017 through March 2018.

Videos and images of child pornography were also allegedly discovered in June on Castillo's computer, according to Deputy District Attorney Angela Brunson of the Cyber Crime Division, who is prosecuting the case.

Castillo faces a maximum sentence of eight years and four months in state prison if convicted as charged. The prosecutor is recommending that bail be set at $120,000.

The case remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child pornographypornographysex crimesdepartment of children and family servicesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News