Armed suspect dead after being shot by DEA in Woodland Hills, authorities say

By ABC7.com staff
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- An armed suspect was shot and killed as Drug Enforcement Agency agents were serving a federal search warrant Wednesday morning in a residential neighborhood in Woodland Hills, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear how many agents from the DEA's Los Angeles Field Division Special Response Team opened fire in the confrontation, which the agency said occurred about 3:45 a.m. in the 5000 block of Nora Lynn Drive.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, a DEA spokesperson said.

The deceased individual's identity and a description of the weapon were not immediately disclosed.

The shooting will be investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division, officials said.
