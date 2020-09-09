Creek Fire

'Dead quiet,' orange haze in Yosemite National Park as Creek Fire burns: VIDEO

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. -- Yosemite is known for its breathtaking views, but the view in the park as the Creek Fire burned over the weekend was breathtaking for all the wrong reasons.

Courtney Dunagan shot video of the eerie scene in the park in Sunday, Sept. 6, showing the park shrouded in a layer of orange haze. Check our her footage in the player above.

She remarked in the video: "It really is the dead quiet that is getting to me."

VIDEO: Creek Fire scorches Central California
EMBED More News Videos

Dramatic videos show wildfires scorching the Central Valley.



"For the rest of the U.S. unfamiliar with constantly living through wildfires, this is what it's like to get caught hiking through one," she tweeted, later likening the scene to "walking through a sepia filter."

Officials on Sunday issued a fire advisory for the southern portion of the park, noting that an evacuation order was not in place but that those in the park "should get set if an order is given."

Since Dunagan shot the clips on Sunday, the Creek Fire has only grown, consuming to 163,138 acres as of Wednesday afternoon.

Click here for the latest on the Creek Fire.

