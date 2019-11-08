All lanes of PCH in Malibu closed after crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Both directions of the Pacific Coast Highway were closed Friday morning following a deadly crash in Malibu, officials said.The two-vehicle collision happened near Tuna Canyon Road, according to Caltrans. At least one person was dead and another injured, officials said.PCH was expected to remain shut down between Big Rock and Topanga Canyon Boulevard for an unknown duration, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Drivers were urged to avoid the area.AIR7 HD was over the scene around 7:30 a.m., where both vehicles sustained significant damage.Additional details were not immediately available.