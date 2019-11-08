All lanes of PCH closed in Malibu after deadly crash

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Both directions of the Pacific Coast Highway were closed Friday morning following a deadly crash in Malibu, officials said.

The two-vehicle collision happened near Tuna Canyon Road, according to Caltrans.

PCH was expected to remain shut down between Big Rock and Topanga Canyon for an unknown duration, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. Drivers were urged to avoid the area.

AIR7 HD was over the scene around 7:30 a.m., where both vehicles sustained significant damage.

Additional details were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
