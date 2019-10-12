Saddleridge Fire races across Porter Ranch, Sylmar, Granada Hills; 1 dead, dozens of homes damaged

Smoke and ash from the Saddleridge Fire, which was 13% contained by Saturday morning, has led to poor air quality. Some as far south as the Los Angeles International Airport reported smelling smoke from the blaze, which is believed to have started from a Southern California Edison transmission tower just behind one Sylmar resident's home.
Despite Santa Ana winds diminishing, National Weather Service forecasters noted that humidity levels in the area were expected to remain in the single digits - meaning critically dry conditions that prompted an extension of a red flag warning until 6 p.m. Saturday.
Firefighters who arrived to knock down the then-small fire Thursday night were quickly overwhelmed and had to retreat to their trucks. From there, the fire exploded: One person - described only as a man in his 50s - died in connection to the aggressive brush fire that has scorched over about 7,542 acres and forced the evacuation of 25,000 homes as flames ripped through residential areas. Officials say 13 homes were deemed a total loss and the rest sustained varying degrees of damage, while Los Angeles fire officials said the greatest area of impact on homes lost in Porter Ranch.
Residents whose homes are north of the 118 Freeway will have the opportunity to be escorted by the LAPD to retrieve personal items or pets that may have been left behind. Evacuees must have proof of residence and would only be allowed back home in five-minute increments, the department tweeted.
MORE: Saddleridge Fire evacuations and school closures
Officials held a press conference on the fire Friday morning, in which they reported a man died of cardiac arrest as a result of the wind-driven blaze. A firefighter suffered a "minor" eye injury and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
MORE: Time lapse shows fast-moving Saddleridge Fire burning hillside in northern San Fernando Valley
One man said his wife woke him up around 1 a.m. as flames threatened their home.
"We could look out our window, and we could see the flames, just like over the hill. Shortly thereafter, the LAPD was on our street, using their bullhorns, telling us you guys have mandatory evacuations, you gotta get out," he said.
MORE: Hillsides near Porter Ranch parks go up in flames
Officials stressed that the biggest concern was ensuring homeowners heed evacuation warnings. Mandatory evacuation orders were in effect in the following areas:
All of Porter Ranch (north of 118 Freeway) from Reseda to De Soto.
The Oakridge Estates community north of the 210 Freeway.
West of Balboa, North of Sesnon to the Ventura County border with DeSoto as the western border.
*Subscribe to our YouTube channel
*Download the ABC7 app for news alerts
Click here for iOS devices | Click here for Android devices.