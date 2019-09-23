Woman killed in shooting outside P&G warehouse in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- One woman was killed and another hospitalized after a shooting near a medical warehouse in Moreno Valley Monday morning.A black Honda and medical supplies remained in the driveway of the Procter & Gamble warehouse in the 16100 block of Cosmos Street as Riverside County Sheriff's investigators continued to search for evidence.The facility is adjacent to a neighborhood where a woman said her mother-in-law witnessed some of what occurred."My mother in-law was leaving around 4:30 (a.m.), and I think she saw someone killing someone from there," she said. "She saw that someone was coming from the warehouse to here. But she didn't know who it was."Investigators are calling the incident an assault with a deadly weapon.The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m., when employees were wrapping up their shift for the day.An employee said off camera that the facility was locked down and everyone moved to a lunch room amid fears that there was an active shooter inside the warehouse.The woman who was hospitalized remained in stable condition.Miguel Flores called the situation scary after learning that a shooting may have taken place near his home.A suspect was detained, though authorities are not revealing the suspect's relationship to the victims.The employee who did not want to be identified said P&G canceled all shifts Monday as the investigation continues.P&G released the following statement:The company did not say if the victims or suspect were employees.