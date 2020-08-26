Deadly shooting under investigation in upscale Beverly Glen neighborhood

A homicide investigation is underway early Wednesday morning after a shooting in an upscale neighborhood in Beverly Glen.
BEVERLY GLEN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A homicide investigation is underway early Wednesday morning after a double shooting in an upscale neighborhood in Beverly Glen.

Los Angeles police confirmed a person, who has not been identified, was killed around 2:40 a.m. near San Ysidro Drive.

Another person was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Suspect information was not immediately released.

The 2200 block of San Ysidro Drive is shut down during the investigation.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
