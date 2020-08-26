Deadly shooting under investigation in upscale Beverly Glen neighborhood

BEVERLY GLEN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A homicide investigation is underway early Wednesday morning after a double shooting in an upscale neighborhood in Beverly Glen.Los Angeles police confirmed a person, who has not been identified, was killed around 2:40 a.m. near San Ysidro Drive.Another person was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.It is unclear what led up to the shooting.Suspect information was not immediately released.The 2200 block of San Ysidro Drive is shut down during the investigation.