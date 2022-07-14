fatal crash

Texas dad, not boy, was driving truck that hit van carrying college golf team, NTSB says

Investigators also said he had methamphetamine in his system
EMBED <>More Videos

13-year-old was driving in crash with college golf teams, NTSB says

DALLAS, Texas -- A Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the pickup truck that crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a van carrying New Mexico college golfers, killing nine people, and he had methamphetamine in his system, investigators said Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board said two days after the March 15 collision that its preliminary findings suggested that the 13-year-old was driving the pickup that struck the van carrying University of the Southwest students and coaches back to New Mexico from a golf tournament. But the NTSB said Thursday that DNA testing confirmed that the father, 38-year-old Henrich Siemens, was driving and that toxicological testing showed the presence of methanphetamine in the Siemens' blood.

Siemens and his son died in the crash along with six members of the men's and women's golf teams and their coach.

The collision happened in Andrews County, which is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Texas' border with New Mexico. Although it's a rural area, the roads there can often be busy with traffic related to agriculture and oil and gas development.

The video featured above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texascollege studentstexas newsathletesfatal crashmethamphetaminemethgolfu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Man arrested in ATV hit-and-run that killed 2 children in Apple Valley
77-year-old man killed in Thousand Oaks hit-and-run; driver at large
Families mourn victims killed in Orange fiery high-speed crash
3 killed, including 14-year-old girl, in fiery crash in Orange
TOP STORIES
Fire erupts at Compton apartment after shooting; suspect in custody
Universal indoor masking appears imminent in L.A. County
Man recovering after being shot in face during SoCal 7-Eleven robbery
Irvine chiropractor charged with sexual assault of female patients
Van Gogh self-portrait found hidden behind another painting
Six Flags Magic Mountain set to debut Wonder Woman coaster Saturday
Tickets go on sale Friday for Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach
Show More
Los Angeles water usage in June was lowest on record, DWP says
Police: 14-year-old girl dies on Denmark amusement park ride
7-Eleven offers $100,000 reward for info on robbery, shooting suspect
Court documents in Roman Polanski criminal case ordered released
Man charged with rape of girl, 10, who traveled for abortion
More TOP STORIES News