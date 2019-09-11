Death of 3 babies added to suit alleging abuse at OC jails

A class-action lawsuit alleging civil rights abuses at Orange County jails has been amended to add more alleged victims, including three babies who died shortly after birth to mothers in custody.One of the plaintiffs says she was in custody when her water broke, but when she pushed the call button in her cell, she got no response for two hours.Sandra Quinones says when deputies finally drove her to a hospital, they stopped for coffee for two hours.She later lost her baby.Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes says claims of inhumane treatment at county jails are inaccurate.