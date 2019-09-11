Death of 3 babies added to suit alleging abuse at OC jails

A class-action lawsuit alleging civil rights abuses at Orange County jails has been amended to add more alleged victims, including three babies who died shortly after birth to mothers in custody.

One of the plaintiffs says she was in custody when her water broke, but when she pushed the call button in her cell, she got no response for two hours.

Sandra Quinones says when deputies finally drove her to a hospital, they stopped for coffee for two hours.

She later lost her baby.

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes says claims of inhumane treatment at county jails are inaccurate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countyjail deathjail
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: US marks 18th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
Dodgers clinch NL West with win over Orioles
Manhattan Beach's ocean water turns red
Hurricane Dorian: A view of devastation from the air
Trump officials get firsthand look at LA's homeless crisis
Suspect sought after juvenile boy fatally shot in Westmont
Los Angeles County rent control ordinance approved
Show More
Torrance City Council approves plan to trap coyotes
Simi Valley man accused of killing protected mountain lion
LA City Council declares Sept. 21 'Earth, Wind & Fire Day'
Family of mentally ill man shot and killed by police want officers fired
Long Beach artist draws from experience as farmworker
More TOP STORIES News