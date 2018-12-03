Death of 4-year-old girl at South LA home investigated as homicide

Police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old girl at a home in South Los Angeles as a homicide.The incident was reported Sunday morning when authorities were called to a home on the 1500 block of East 42nd Street around 10:45 a.m.The Los Angeles Police Department was called in to investigate the death.Detectives said she was initially found in a bathroom of the home and was taken to the hospital, but later died.The girl lived at the home with her father. Neighbors said they believe she has a brother but he may live with his mother.One person has been detained, but no arrest has been made.