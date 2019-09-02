ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- An independent investigation is underway after the death of an inmate at the Theo Lacy Jail in Orange.
The sheriff's department has not released the name of the 22-year-old inmate.
Officials said the inmate was found in distress inside his cell Saturday. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.
The inmate was booked into the jail after his arrest in August of last year for robbery.
Death of inmate at Theo Lacy Jail in Orange being investigated
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News