Death of inmate at Theo Lacy Jail in Orange being investigated

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- An independent investigation is underway after the death of an inmate at the Theo Lacy Jail in Orange.The sheriff's department has not released the name of the 22-year-old inmate.Officials said the inmate was found in distress inside his cell Saturday. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.The inmate was booked into the jail after his arrest in August of last year for robbery.