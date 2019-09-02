Death of inmate at Theo Lacy Jail in Orange being investigated

By ABC7.com staff
ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- An independent investigation is underway after the death of an inmate at the Theo Lacy Jail in Orange.

The sheriff's department has not released the name of the 22-year-old inmate.

Officials said the inmate was found in distress inside his cell Saturday. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

The inmate was booked into the jail after his arrest in August of last year for robbery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orangeorange countyinmatesjail deathjaildeath in custodyprison
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 bodies recovered after boat erupts in flames off Santa Cruz Island
Kaiser employees protest against working conditions
Deputy-involved shooting in East LA leads to chase, crash
Hurricane Dorian still Category 5 storm after landfall in Bahamas
Gunman in deadly Midland-Odessa shooting identified
2 victims found stabbed inside a Koreatown Ralphs
Mother in custody after children left in hot car in La Mirada
Show More
100-acre brush fire erupts near Snail Canyon in Ventura County
Memorial signs honor bicyclists who have died in traffic crashes
Garden Grove hit-and-run driver kills man in his 80s
Jonas Brothers pay surprise visit to teen cancer patient
Authorities still hope for leads in 2013 cold case
More TOP STORIES News