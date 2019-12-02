Decapitated body found in Griffith Park prompts homicide investigation

GRIFFITH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dismembered human remains were discovered in Griffith Park Monday, prompting a homicide investigation, according to police.

Los Angeles police officers responded to the area near the intersection of Griffith Park Drive and Camp Road, where a body was found decapitated around 9 a.m., authorities said.

The victim, only identified as a man in his 40s, is believed to have been dead for at least two to three days, according to law enforcement.

A homicide investigation was launched, but additional information on the victim and the circumstances surrounding the death were not immediately released.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
