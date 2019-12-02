Decapitated body found in Griffith Park prompts homicide investigation

GRIFFITH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dismembered human remains were discovered in Griffith Park Monday, prompting a homicide investigation, according to police.Los Angeles police officers responded to the area near the intersection of Griffith Park Drive and Camp Road, where a body was found decapitated around 9 a.m., authorities said.The victim, only identified as a man in his 40s, is believed to have been dead for at least two to three days, according to law enforcement.A homicide investigation was launched, but additional information on the victim and the circumstances surrounding the death were not immediately released.