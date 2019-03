<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5112425" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

After a prosecution that spanned 11 weeks and had its share of bombshells, the defense case at the U.S. trial of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman clocked in on Tuesday at a mere 30 minutes.