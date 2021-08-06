recall

About 2M dehumidifiers recalled in US due to overheating, catching fire

The dehumidifiers were sold at Lowe's, Costco, Walmart, Menards, and other retailers in the U.S.
EMBED <>More Videos

About 2M dehumidifiers recalled in US, possible fire hazard

PHILADELPHIA -- The Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 2 million dehumidifiers made by New Widetech are being recalled in the U.S. because they can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.

The recall also includes about 380,000 dehumidifiers in Canada and about 25,000 in Mexico.

New Widetech is aware of 107 incidents of the recalled dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, resulting in about $17 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

The dehumidifiers were sold at Lowe's, Costco, Walmart, Menards, and other retailers in the U.S. from February 2009 through August 2017 for between $120 and $430.

The dehumidifiers impacted are 25-, 30-, 35-, 45-, 50-, 60-, 65-, 70-, and 74-pint dehumidifiers with the brand names including AeonAir, Amana, ArcticAire (Danby), Classic (Danby/Home Hardware Stores), Commercial Cool, Danby, Danby Designer, Danby Premiere, De'Longhi, Edgestar, Friedrich, Generations (Danby), Haier, Honeywell (JMATEK/AirTek), Idylis, Ivation, perfect aire, SuperClima, Whirlpool, and Whynter. Full list can be found here.

Recalled Honeywell dehumidifier / Recalled Whirlpool dehumidifier

CPSC



The brand name, model number, and pint capacity are printed on the nameplate sticker on the back of the dehumidifier.

Consumers should stop using the dehumidifiers immediately and contact New Widetech for a refund. The amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the dehumidifier.

Consumers can contact New Widetech toll-free at 877-251-1512 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.recallrtr.com/nwtdehumidifier or https://www.newwidetech.com/en/ and click on "Recall Information" at the bottom of the page for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingproduct recallsrecallu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Lounge chair recalled due to amputation risk
Larry Elder: 'I have no intention of getting rid of the minimum wage'
Will Harris, Biden campaign for Newsom? 'Stay tuned,' aide says
CA recall election much closer among likely voters, poll finds
TOP STORIES
Woman found slain at Reseda home, prompting investigation
Video: Deputy has near-death experience from fentanyl exposure
'Ankle biter' mosquito breeding on the rise in SoCal
Spirit Airlines may cut up to half of its scheduled flights Friday
3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Grapevine area, USGS says
Timetable: Will you need a COVID-19 booster shot before winter?
Dog found buried alive in San Bernardino field
Show More
1st US airline requiring COVID vaccinations for domestic workers
LA native Allyson Felix sets a record, wins 10th Olympic medal
Local Houston hospitals had no room for baby with COVID
Chase ends in crash as suspects' car flips over in Silver Lake
All-star cast make up 'The Suicide Squad'
More TOP STORIES News