Delaware County Senior Games lets athletes age 50-100 relieve their athletic years

By 6abc Digital Staff
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa -- Dozens of senior citizens proved that age is just a number in by competing in the Delco Senior games.

You have to be 50 and older to compete and go for the gold in a variety of Olympic-style sports such as the long jump, sprints and 100, 200 and 400m dashes and walks.


Eighty-eight-year-old Jonas Harding is the starter, "every year we discover guys who have been in sports before and it's amazing what you see."

The competition is open to anyone from age 50 up to of 100 and any skill level is encouraged to participate.
