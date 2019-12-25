Delivery driver caught on camera running over package repeatedly, destroying it

TROY, Mich. -- A delivery driver who was supposed to be dropping off a package for an Amazon customer for the holidays instead decided to destroy it.

Surveillance video from a Michigan home showed the driver get out of his vehicle, place a package in front of the back tire and then proceed to run it over repeatedly.

The truck driver stopped in front of a home and carefully placed a package in front of his rear passenger tire after doing a door knock. He got back behind the wheel and went back and forth, crushing what was inside.

Neighbor George Porretta was outraged by the footage, which showed the driver come back around and run over the package yet again.

Soon after, at about 4 p.m. on Dec. 17, Porretta picked up what was left, which was a smart remote for a garage door, and delivered it to the actual customer.

Porretta said the order was replaced by Amazon.

The van was unmarked, leading Porretta to suspect the driver was under contract with a third-party delivery service. Police are now looking for the Grinch.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michiganholidaychristmasdelivery service
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal warned to prepare for heavy Christmas storm
Torrance coffee cart employing people with disabilities stolen days before Christmas
SoCal to see more wet weather, snow Christmas Day
Holiday heart syndrome: Overindulgence can have serious effects
Caffeine may offset holiday weight gain, study says
Video shows mountain lion on the prowl in Simi Valley
LA rapper Blueface tosses cash to people on Skid Row
Show More
Riverside church steps in to help families buy Christmas gifts
Locals flock to Broguiere's Dairy, Porto's Bakery for holiday treats
Texas mom delivering Christmas presents thrown in Mexican jail
CA wants to reform how insurance companies offer discounts
Car club trucks dance through SoCal lit up for Christmas
More TOP STORIES News