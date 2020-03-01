ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Vandals are accused of posting stickers promoting a white nationalist group at the Democratic Party's local office in Orange ahead of Super Tuesday, officials say.
The party said in a news release Saturday that the white nationalist group, which they chose not to name "in order to minimize press attention that the group may receive," is recognized as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and its manifesto allegedly considers immigrants, refugees, and non-white Americans a "direct threat."
Ada Briceño, chair of the Democratic Party of Orange County, said the party filed a police report and a hate crime report with the OC Human Relations Commission.
Briceño also issued the following statement:
It's clear that this vandalism is intended to intimidate and suppress voters. It will not work. We stand united in the strongest possible condemnation of hate. We want to assure voters that intimidation is not tolerated.
We urge all Democrats to go to the polls. Vote to defeat hate and white nationalism. Cast your vote for leaders who oppose hate and division.
Acts of hatred go beyond politics. But hate crimes like this are on the rise. We call upon the Republican Party of Orange County and Orange County's Republican elected officials to join us in condemning white nationalism. It will take both our parties to push hate out of politics and out of Orange County.
Information on a suspect or suspects was not released, and it is unclear exactly when the stickers were posted.
Democratic Party of Orange County office vandalized with white nationalist propaganda stickers
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More