Democratic Party of Orange County office vandalized with white nationalist propaganda stickers

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Vandals are accused of posting stickers promoting a white nationalist group at the Democratic Party's local office in Orange ahead of Super Tuesday, officials say.The party said in a news release Saturday that the white nationalist group, which they chose not to name "in order to minimize press attention that the group may receive," is recognized as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and its manifesto allegedly considers immigrants, refugees, and non-white Americans a "direct threat."Ada Briceño, chair of the Democratic Party of Orange County, said the party filed a police report and a hate crime report with the OC Human Relations Commission.Briceño also issued the following statement:Information on a suspect or suspects was not released, and it is unclear exactly when the stickers were posted.