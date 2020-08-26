Demonstrators gather in downtown LA for second night to protest police shootings

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Demonstrators protesting police brutality gathered for a second night in downtown Los Angeles following the Kenosha, Wisconsin police shooting of a Black man.A group of about 50 to 75 demonstrators gathered near Men's Central Jail Tuesday at about 11 p.m.L.A. County sheriff's deputies unrolled a long roll of wire, protecting the front of the facility.The protest comes after demonstrators on Monday night marched to LAPD headquarters and eventually stopped in front of the building. Police later declared the gathering an unlawful assembly as a protesters were seen tearing down a barricade, and police could be seen scuffling with protesters.As the demonstration carried on, more police officers arrived and asked the crowd to disperse. Video captured non-lethal rounds being fired by police into the crowd after ruling the gathering an unlawful assembly.