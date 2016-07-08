DALLAS POLICE SHOOTING

Snoop Dogg, The Game peacefully gather with demonstrators outside LAPD headquarters

EMBED </>More Videos

A group of protesters that includes rappers Snoop Dogg and The Game peacefully marched out to Los Angeles police headquarters Friday morning in the wake of the Dallas shootings. (KABC)

By , Miriam Hernandez and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A group of protesters that includes rappers Snoop Dogg and The Game peacefully marched out to Los Angeles police headquarters Friday morning in the wake of the Dallas shootings.

More than 100 people gathered outside near West First Street around 8:30 a.m. and they remained quietly behind barricades.

Snoop Dogg said the group of protesters were there to create a dialogue between the Los Angeles Police Department and the African American community. He said an open conversation between the two communities would lead to less confrontation and violence between them.

"We all come from different neighborhoods so don't profile us, don't look at what we look like. Look at what we're here for. We're here for a cause - the right cause - we're not here being violent. We're not loud, we're respectable," Snoop said.



The demonstration sent a clear message about the way to handle what many say is a volatile time for any person of color.

Several officers came out to greet and speak with people in the group.

During the graduation ceremony, LAPD Chief Charlie Beck spoke about the Dallas killings, which left at least five officers dead. Beck told the 37 graduates that they were starting their career at a difficult time.

He also told the recruits family members not to be afraid for their loved ones' lives, but to be proud that they have become members of the police force.

"While your loved ones are protecting and serving the people of Los Angeles, I promise you, that I will protect and I will serve them," he said.

Beck and Mayor Eric Garcetti also invited Snoop Dogg and The Game into the graduation ceremony. The pair also met with the two rappers before they all addressed the media at a mid-morning press conference.

The Game and Snoop Dogg called for the city of L.A. to unite instead of divide and to be an example to other cities across the country that peace between the communities can be achieved.

"I think that we need to take responsibility as a human race and accept the role as peace givers and people that distribute love and change throughout this city," The Game said.

Garcetti said the violence must stop and Angelenos can do the hard work necessary to end the cycle.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
communitydallas police shootinglapdcelebrityprotestgraduationrace relationsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DALLAS POLICE SHOOTING
8-year-old on a mission to hug a police officer from all 50 states
LAPD orders security enhancements after Baton Rouge police shooting
President Obama takes on race, policing at town hall
LIVE VIDEO: President Obama Town Hall Meeting
Ex-cop who killed robbery suspect years ago reflects on recent shootings
More dallas police shooting
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News