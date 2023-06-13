Officials say the suspect was also shot and is in police custody.

9 people shot outside Ball Arena in Denver, shooter in custody: Police

DENVER, Colorado -- Nine people have been shot in Denver outside the Ball Arena where the Nuggets just won their NBA championship title.

Officials say the suspect is in custody with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Three of the victims are in critical condition, authorities reported.

Officials have not said whether the shooting is connected to the Nuggets game, but they say it is a "complex", ongoing investigation.

Multiple shots were fired after some kind of altercation involving multiple people, authorities said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.