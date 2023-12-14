Hundreds of fans turn out to celebrate 'Depeche Mode Day,' honoring longtime hit-making band

DOWNTOWN L.A. (KABC) -- December 13th has a special significance for music fans in Los Angeles. It's officially "Depeche Mode Day."

After more than 40 years of making music, fans "just can't get enough" of Dave Gahan and Martin Gore, the founders of the legendary electronic band, "Depeche Mode."

They were welcomed by the cheers of their longtime fans, including Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, who made the proclamation recognizing the band's "musical genius and the enduring message of unity and love."

Gore said the band has always had a special relationship with L.A. going back decades. The crowd cheered when he recounted a famous incident in 1990 when thousands of fans took over a "Wherehouse" record store in West Hollywood.

"Sorry we didn't sign the records, but thank you, it helped our career a lot because we made nationwide news," Gore joked. "We humbly accept DM day. Thank you."

Gahan chimed in, also speaking in jest and saying, "I wanted to add thank you, and I could've done with this support the 90s. It would have been very helpful."

Depeche Mode is currently on a world tour, which includes five sold-out nights in Los Angeles.