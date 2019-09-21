Deputies pepper spray students after violent fight breaks out at Paramount High School

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- Two students at Paramount High School were taken into custody Thursday afternoon after L.A. County deputies used pepper spray to break up a violent fight on campus.

Deputies with the L.A. County Sheriff's Lakewood station responded to the school around 12:30 p.m. after two students on the soccer team got into a fight and the situation grew out of control.

Dramatic video of the incident surfaced on Twitter, showing deputies in vests and crowds of students surrounding those involved.

There were no injuries reported to the deputies or other students, authorities said.
