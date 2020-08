EMBED >More News Videos Sheriff's deputies raided a Chatsworth property on Monday and found 2,000 to 3,000 roosters that were being bred for cockfighting, officials say.

VALENCIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Sheriff's deputies made a gruesome and disturbing discovery Friday in Valencia when they found the severed head of a dog.It happened around 8 p.m. near Alyssum Place and Copperstone Drive when deputies discovered a chihuahua on top of an electrical box, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.It's the second time a dog's head has been found in the area in just the past few weeks.The sheriff's department is investigating.