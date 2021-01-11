Deputies fatally shoot man after he stabs woman in Altadena

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County sherif's deputies shot and killed a man after he allegedly stabbed a woman and charged at the deputies with the knife, officials say.The sheriff's department says a man attacked a woman with a knife around 4 p.m. behind a liquor store on Figueroa Drive, stabbing her once in the buttocks.Witnesses flagged down deputies who tried to detain the suspect.They say he raised his knife and charged at the deputies. They opened fire. He was declared dead at the scene.The man's identity has not been released but he is believed to be in his 40s. The knife was recovered.The woman who was stabbed was brought to a hospital in stable condition.Witnesses say the man also apparently stabbed himself when he stabbed the woman, and then stabbed the sheriff's vehicle before charging with the knife.