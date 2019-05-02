Perris man who allegedly stabbed wife fatally shot by deputies

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed by Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responding to a domestic violence incident Tuesday night.

It happened after the man reportedly stabbed his wife multiple times with a knife.

Deputies who responded to the home say they shot the man after he came at them with the knife.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with nearly a dozen stab wounds. She was listed in critical but stable condition.

The suspect was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead there.

"They were very good neighbors," said Araceli Santos, who lives across the street.

"I couldn't believe they would go that far."

Deputies responded to the home on the 1800 block of El Nido Avenue in Perris, around 8:32 p.m. Tuesday. Santos said she heard arguing, and then looked out through one of her front windows.

"Then I opened my window, and I heard arguing," said Santos. "The police came, and suddenly I heard a couple shots."

A press release said deputies shot the armed suspect when he failed to comply with orders. No deputies were injured, and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.
