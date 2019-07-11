Deputies find anti-tank weapon launcher, AR-15 rifle at Perris home; man arrested for discharged firearm

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday arrested a 37-year-old man and discovered several high-powered weapons, including an anti-tank weapon launcher, while investigating a report of an illegally discharged firearm at a home in Perris, authorities said.

Menifee deputies responded shortly before 3 p.m. to the 26000 block of Byers Road on July 6, and learned that Lucas Rutledge was "acting irrationally and discharged a firearm inside the residence," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement. Investigators said Rutledge fled the scene.

Three days later, authorities learned that the suspect had returned to the home, the news release said.

Deputies from sheriff's SWAT, K9, gang-enforcement and hazardous materials teams descended on the location and detained several people, according to the statement.

While speaking with the detained individuals, authorities confirmed that Rutledge was still inside the residence. He later exited the home and was taken into custody without incident, the Sheriff's Department said.

A search of the property yielded an AT-4 anti-tank weapon launcher and an AR-15 rifle. Investigators also released photos of a handgun, ammunition clips and a shotgun.

Rutledge was booked on suspicion of illegal discharge of a firearm.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call sheriff's Deputy R. Thornock or Deputy R. Owen of the Perris Station at (951) 210-1000.
