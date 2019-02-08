Deputies find stolen vehicle associated with Culver City missing infant

Adam Manson and Kiana Williams are shown in photos provided by Culver City police.

Authorities have located a stolen car associated with the case of a missing Culver City infant, but have not yet located the child.The 6-month-old child, Jacsun Manson, was reported missing on Jan. 25 but was last seen in December.Authorities say his parents, Adam Manson and Kiana Williams, were recently arrested by Los Angeles police and remain in the custody of the county sheriff's department.They have refused to say where their child is.When authorities sent out the alert for Jacsun, they said the parents had been seen in a stolen blue 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser. The vehicle is missing a bumper.Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Marina del Rey station came across the vehicle abandoned in the 3300 block of W. 54th Street, officials said Friday.On Dec. 31, Manson and Williams were suspected of stealing a vehicle from a homeless transitional home in Culver City where they were living. They took off with the child inside.A few days after stealing the vehicle, authorities said Manson and Williams were arrested on suspicion of breaking and entering into a car. At that time, Jacsun wasn't with them and they would not tell the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services where the baby could be found.After a few weeks of investigating, DCFS finally reported Jacsun missing to police. Throughout the investigation, his parents have stayed silent about his whereabouts.A judge won't allow Manson and Williams out until they cooperate with investigators.Adam Manson has also gone by the aliases Adam Owens and Adam Jackson.Anyone with information about Jacsun's whereabouts is asked to call Culver City Police Det. Raya at (310) 253-6318 or the watch commander at (310) 253-6202.