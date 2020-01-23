Deputies investigating possibly fatal shooting in Malibu Lake

MALIBU LAKE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting, believed to be a suicide, in the Malibu Lake area.The shooting was reported around 1:30 p.m. on South Lakeshore Drive, a short distance from the edge of the lake itself.AIR7 HD footage showed what appeared to be a body covered by a white sheet in the grass across from a home in the area.Sheriff's department deputies later said they were investigating an apparent suicide at the location.Crime scene tape blocked off an area of the road in front of the home.