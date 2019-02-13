Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives are releasing new surveillance video showing the suspect in a shooting that left a man severely wounded outside a Rosemead restaurant last September.Detectives are asking for the public's help to find the suspect and his three female friends.The video shows the suspect involved in the shooting outside the All-in Crab restaurant on Garvey Avenue in Rosemead.Along with him at the restaurant were three women also captured by the camera.Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a minor verbal tiff inside the restaurant involving three other men.The suspect and the three men all stepped outside and that is when the suspect opened fire.Investigators say a 25-year-old man was shot several times and suffered life-altering injuries. He also shot at a 26-year-old man, and chased the third man, 31 years old, through the parking lot, but neither of those other two were struck by gunfire.Afterward, investigators say the shooter and the three women took off in the same black four-door sedan they came in.Detectives are asking anyone from the public who has information to come forward."We do want to find him and get him out of the community because if he's carrying a gun in a local restaurant, the chances are he has done that in the past, and he might be someone who's committed other crimes," said sheriff's deputy Trina Schrader. "So we would like to get him out of the community."Anyone with information can call LASD Detective S. Jimenez at (626)285-7171 or provide an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.