Deputies shoot, wound allegedly armed man in Inglewood

A man with a gun was hospitalized after he was shot and wounded by deputies in Inglewood, authorities say.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Deputies in Inglewood on Sunday morning shot and wounded a man who allegedly had a gun, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. near Van Ness Avenue and 111th Street, where Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to a call regarding a man with a gun.

According to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, the deputies shot the man after he displayed a handgun.

The man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. His identity was not immediately released.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inglewoodlos angeles countydeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA health secretary updates small gathering guidelines
Man hospitalized after shootout with Riverside County deputies
Thousands of Pro-Trump protesters gather in DC for 'MAGA March'
Saugus High School shooting: First responder reflects one year later
'To Kill A Mockingbird,' 4 other novels stir outcry in Burbank schools
Pomona native to pilot group of astronauts on historic launch into space
Judge: DHS head didn't have authority to suspend DACA
Show More
Enormous alligator spotted on Florida golf course
4-year-old boy loses both parents to COVID-19
Arrest made in assault of Actor Rick Moranis in New York City
Happy Diwali! What you need to know about the festival
Snowplow driver finds bodies of Burbank couple near Yosemite
More TOP STORIES News