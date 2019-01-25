Deputy hurt after Norwalk chase ends in crash

Norwalk deputies assisted Lakewood deputies with a vehicle pursuit involving a reckless drunk driver. The driver was taken into custody after he abandoned the vehicle near the Cheshire St/Caufield Av. #Norwalk #Whittier #LaMirada — LASD Norwalk Station (@NorwalkLASD) January 26, 2019

A deputy was hospitalized in a crash that stemmed from a chase involving a suspected drunk driver in Norwalk on Friday.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tweeted that Lakewood deputies assisted in the pursuit of a reckless drunk driver until the suspect crashed and abandoned the vehicle at Cheshire Street and Caulfield Avenue.Officials said a deputy was injured after colliding with the suspect's vehicle. The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.The suspect was taken into custody shortly after, sheriff's officials said.