Deputy injured, suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Rowland Heights

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- A deputy-involved shooting in the unincorporated Rowland Heights area left a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy injured and a suspect dead, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported at 11:50 p.m. Sunday at Batson Avenue and Colima Road, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.

Details about what deputies were responding to remains unclear, but during a confrontation, officials say deputies opened fire.

A deputy was hurt and transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Authorities initially said the suspect, an unidentified man, was injured and taken by paramedics to a trauma center in unknown condition. However, officials later said the suspect had died.

The Sheriff's Information Bureau did not provide additional information about the shooting.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.

City News Service contributed to this report.
