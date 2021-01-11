1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Altadena

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A confrontation in Altadena ended with a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy shooting and killing a man.

The shooting was reported near Figueroa Drive and Lincoln Avenue.

Witnesses said the deputy shot a man with a knife. They say he stabbed himself, and then turned the knife on an older woman, stabbing her in the back.

A liquor store clerk called police.

Witnesses say when officers arrived the man began stabbing the car.

The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

No additional information was immediately available.

