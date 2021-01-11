1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Altadena

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead after a deputy-involved shooting Sunday in Altadena, authorities say.
The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. near Lincoln Avenue and Figueroa Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
No deputies were injured.
Authorities say a stabbing victim was also found in the area.
No additional information was immediately available.
