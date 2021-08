CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was shot and killed in a shooting involving a sheriff's deputy on the 5 Freeway near Castaic, prompting a shutdown of the southbound freeway.The shooting was reported around 12:15 p.m. on the southbound 5 near Vista Del Lago.The person was deceased at the scene. The freeway was blocked in the southbound direction for several hours.By around 3 p.m., two southbound lanes were reopened.Details on what led to the shooting were not immediately available.No deputies were injured.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.City News Service contributed to this report.