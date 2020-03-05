Video released of deadly deputy-involved shooting after chase ended in Murrieta

MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released video Wednesday from a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Murrieta earlier this year.

Authorities detailed a timeline for the incident, which occurred before 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 2 in the 23000 block of Jefferson Avenue.

It started with an argument at a home in French Valley, police say. Authorities were told the fleeing suspect was armed and possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

At one point during the chase, officials say the deputies saw a handgun.

Deputies tried to pull the suspect over, but he refused. At one point he did get out of vehicle and then got back in and deputies say they saw he had a handgun.

Spike strips and PIT maneuvers were unable to stop the vehicle, but eventually a Murrieta police armored vehicle was able to force it to stop.

At that point, the suspect allegedly refused to surrender and fired several shots at deputies, who returned fire, killing him.

The shooting remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
murrietariverside countycrimepolice chasedeadly shootingfatal shootingpolice shootingshots fireddeputy involved shootingriverside county sheriff's departmentguns
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News