A man was in unknown condition after being struck by gunfire early Friday morning in a deputy-involved shooting in the South Bay community of Lennox, authorities said.The confrontation happened at about 1:13 a.m. near the intersection of Lennox Boulevard and Firmona Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Department.The suspect was transported to a hospital after the shooting, officials said. No deputies were injured.The circumstances that led to the incident were not immediately clear.