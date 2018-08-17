Deputy-involved shooting in South Bay leaves suspect in unknown condition, authorities say

By ABC7.com staff
LENNOX, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was in unknown condition after being struck by gunfire early Friday morning in a deputy-involved shooting in the South Bay community of Lennox, authorities said.

The confrontation happened at about 1:13 a.m. near the intersection of Lennox Boulevard and Firmona Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The suspect was transported to a hospital after the shooting, officials said. No deputies were injured.

The circumstances that led to the incident were not immediately clear.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
