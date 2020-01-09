Fatal deputy-involved shooting shuts down NB 15 Freeway lanes near CA-NV state line

PRIMM, Nevada (KABC) -- Authorities responded to a fatal deputy-involved shooting near the Nevada and California state line Wednesday evening, prompting northbound lanes on the 15 Freeway to shut down.

The shooting involving San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies temporarily shut down all lanes on Interstate 15 near Primm. The Nevada Highway Patrol closed the lanes shortly before 7 p.m. and later opened southbound lanes roughly an hour later.

Details regarding what led to the shooting were not immediately known.

Video from the scene showed a large traffic backup as northbound lanes were closed at Nipton Road in California.

It was known when northbound lanes will open.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
