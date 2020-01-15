Procession held for LA sheriff's detective killed after helping pedestrians in Valley Village

By
VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County sheriff's Detective Amber Leist was honored and remembered during a procession a Wednesday morning.

Leist was off-duty when she was fatally struck by a vehicle after helping a couple cross a street in Valley Village.

Detective Leist was escorted from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner to a mortuary in Covina, surrounded by dozens of her fellow deputies.

Family, friends and colleagues attended a vigil Tuesday night to remember Leist.

Leist's sons, parents and other family members were among those who attended the vigil.

"She was a force to be reckoned with... her strength made everyone feel safe and secure," said her sister Sumry Lemmenes.

Leist spent 12 years with the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, five of those years at the West Hollywood station. Deputies and other co-workers are devastated by her death.

"It didn't matter who you are because Amber saw the good and the character inside of you," one of her colleagues said at the vigil.

The 41-year-old detective was killed Sunday in a crash. Footage showed when Leist got out of her car to help an elderly woman who had fallen while crossing the street with her husband.

While returning to her car, Leist was struck by a vehicle.

The couple helped by Leist, Leslie and Richard Mehana, attended the vigil and expressed their sorrow to Leist's family.

"My daughter was raised to do exactly what she did," said Daniel Leist.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore and several LAPD officers attended the gathering, along with community members.

The family said the outpouring of support has given them strength. They say they have received condolences from around the country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
valley villagelos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmentfatal crashvigil
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News