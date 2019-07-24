Deputy, pedestrian injured after multi-vehicle crash in Bellflower

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy and a pedestrian were injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Bellflower Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred in the area of Downey Avenue and Ramona Street shortly after 9 p.m.

Footage from AIR7 HD showed what appears to a patrol car on the front porch of a home.

According to authorities, a deputy responded to a call of someone being held at gunpoint. While the deputy was en route, he attempted to avoid a driver and crashed into a parked car.

Two pedestrians ended up being hit.

One of the pedestrians was transported in unknown condition.

The deputy was also transported in stable condition with minor injuries.
