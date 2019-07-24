BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy and a pedestrian were injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Bellflower Tuesday evening.
The crash occurred in the area of Downey Avenue and Ramona Street shortly after 9 p.m.
Footage from AIR7 HD showed what appears to a patrol car on the front porch of a home.
According to authorities, a deputy responded to a call of someone being held at gunpoint. While the deputy was en route, he attempted to avoid a driver and crashed into a parked car.
Two pedestrians ended up being hit.
One of the pedestrians was transported in unknown condition.
The deputy was also transported in stable condition with minor injuries.
Deputy, pedestrian injured after multi-vehicle crash in Bellflower
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News