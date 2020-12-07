Deputy, person injured in shooting in Rowland Heights

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- A deputy-involved shooting in the unincorporated Rowland Heights area left a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy and one civilian injured, authorities said Monday.The shooting was reported at 11:50 p.m. Sunday at Batson Avenue and Colima Road, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.Details about what deputies were responding to remains unclear, but during a confrontation, officials say deputies opened fire.A deputy was hurt and transported to an area hospital in stable condition.A person was injured and taken by paramedics to a trauma center in unknown condition.The Sheriff's Information Bureau did not provide additional information about the shooting.